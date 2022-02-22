Albury man's six-month jail term set after sending Tasmania into lockdown

news, court-and-crime,

An Albury man who shut down southern Tasmania after arriving with COVID-19 was only in quarantine for about 10 minutes before fleeing. Timothy Andrew Gunn has failed to have his jail term reduced for the incident, which also involved intervention order breaches. The Border man was jailed on December 21 last year after arriving in the southern state on October 11. He initially claimed to have come from Queensland, before admitting he had travelled from Albury to Wodonga, caught a train to Melbourne, and flew to Tasmania. He had been twitching and shaking and appeared to be on drugs or alcohol when speaking to biosecurity staff at Hobart airport. Gunn was taken to the Travelodge quarantine site amid concerns he had come from a high-risk area at 9.20pm and fled sometime after 9.30pm. His absence was noticed the following day. IN OTHER NEWS: He attended Woolworths with his partner, in breach of a domestic violence order issued in Albury Local Court last year, and went to other locations including her home. He continued to call the woman after being caught the day after his arrival, in breach of the order. The Tasmanian Government locked down the state for three days amid concerns about where the COVID-positive man had been and lies he told health authorities. Gunn was jailed for six months with a further four months suspended, which he appealed. The state's Supreme Court Justice Stephen Estcourt noted in a finding delivered on Monday that Gunn had put others at risk. "The applicant's entire course of conduct demonstrated a complete, repeated and consistent disregard for the law and the consequences of the conduct were significant, including a three day lockdown of southern Tasmania," he said. While he found the sentence for the domestic violence offences could be considered "heavy", it wasn't manifestly excessive, and he found the overall sentence was adequate. Gunn's appeal was refused.

