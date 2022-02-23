community,

Whether your talent is juggling, singing or something else entirely, Howlong wants you. Howlong Has Talent is a new community event open to any up-and-coming artist, performer or entertainer living on the Border. Members of the Howlong Community Progress Association including Coleen Bell have organised the talent quest taking place on Sunday, March 20. "We wanted to bring performing arts to Howlong," Ms Bell said. "Cash prizes have been covered through the generosity of people in town, through the Howlong Thrift Shop. "You don't have to be from Howlong to enter - I've got people from Beechworth and Yarrawonga signed up." Seasoned performers from Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's Phantom of the Opera will judge showcased talents. Craig Quilliam will perform at the event and join Joseph Thomsen, Susan Vaccaro and Jeremy Kerr on the judging panel. The talent quest will take place in the 'mighty river room' at the Howlong Football Club community hall. Organising committee member Jenny Enever hoped Howlong Has Talent would be the first of many arts and entertainment events at the venue. "It's a great, new community hall with a stage and we want more people to utilise it," she said. "If people come along to this, they might realise how great it is. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our association is asking the community what sort of things that they would like to see happening in Howlong." Registrations will be open for another week - amateur performers can compete individually in primary, secondary or adult age categories, or within a group. Entry fees are between $15 and $25, going to the progress association for future activities. Email howlonghastalent@gmail.com for an entry form.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/86a77f87-0021-4320-8dbb-bb6dc674e09f.jpg/r0_310_5122_3204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg