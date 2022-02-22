news, court-and-crime,

A Border youth linked to fires sparked on 18 different nights in Wodonga uploaded the videos on social media. A teenager faced court on Tuesday over the incidents involving small explosions and fires between late August and early December. The boy and a group of older youths lit fires mainly around Willow Park, particularly at the skate park. Sparklers, aerosol cans, bins and toilet paper were lit. IN OTHER NEWS: The boy didn't light any fires but filmed and encouraged those behind the fires. The videos were found on his phone in a December 9 search warrant, with police finding 18 different nights when fires were lit. "There are so many things that could have gone wrong in catastrophic ways for people and property," magistrate Peter Dunn said. The matter was adjourned for diversion.

