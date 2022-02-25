news, local-news,

Marlene Smedley can recall collecting money for newspaper sales alongside her brother at a booming Wodonga train station in the 1960s like it was yesterday. It was the start of more than 50 years in the newsagency and lottery game. Saturday will be Mrs Smedley's last behind the counter at West Wodonga's Birallee Newsagency, Post Office and Tattslotto - a business she has owned since 1986. Her career path was mapped out from an early age when she worked for her father, Denis, and uncle, Bill, who purchased Mahony's Newsagency in central Wodonga in 1957. "I learnt a lot from dad of course, he was a fairly hard taskmaster. There were no sick days or anything like that," Mrs Smedley laughed. "I had the three girls (Kelli, Leisa and Rebecca) and had time away from the business, but I went back part-time to fill in at the newsagency. "When I started, my job was to make sure the Tatts tickets were in order. There used to be a coupon and a ticket and you had to make sure the right number was put onto the coupon. "When lotto came (in 1972) it went crazy and dad and my uncle bought the TAB which was a few doors down in the arcade and the lotto went into there. "I remember dad ringing when I was about due to have my second daughter (Leisa) and he needed me to give them a hand. I was enormous behind the counter and the queues of people were down the street." Mrs Smedley said the Birallee shopping centre was vastly different when she first opened her store with a Tuckerbox supermarket and "Merv the baker" next door the only other businesses. IN OTHER NEWS: The store has sold five first-division winning tickets, one of which was particularly memorable for Mrs Smedley. "There was a lady who would put tickets on for about five weeks at a time. No-one had claimed the first division winner and she used to pop in each morning and ask if anyone had," she said. "Low and behold two weeks later in the middle of a big OzLotto draw, she came to check her five weekly tickets and she was the winner. "What had happened is she didn't have her phone number on her Tatts card, so Tattersalls were waiting for her to make contact. She was absolutely astounded." Mrs Smedley paid tribute to her husband, Ray, for his support with the business and holding down the fort at home when she worked long hours, her staff, some of whom have been by her side for more than 15 years, as well her regular customers. After 16 years working with Mrs Smedley, Sharlene Simmons said she'll be missed. "She's such a hard worker. I honestly don't know how she's done it for all these years, she's just amazing," Ms Simmons said. "We're all so happy for her." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/12375c3e-ce9d-4541-ba2a-140593a78dc6.jpg/r0_269_6454_3916_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg