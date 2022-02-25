Coroner to look at death of mother in Wodonga home in 2020

news, court-and-crime,

The death of a woman in Wodonga in 2020 has been referred to the Victorian coroner for investigation. Homicide Squad detectives began examining the case of Twizere Nyiratingabandi following her death at her Peeler Street home. She was found dead inside the Whitebox Rise house on April 4 of that year. A 21-year-old woman was taken into custody but released without charge. Police have said little about the incident or the circumstances of her death. It's unclear if the incident is still considered suspicious. A spokeswoman for the coroner said the case had been referred to the court for examination. "As the investigation is ongoing, no further comment can be made," the spokeswoman said. It's unclear if the matter will go to a hearing.

