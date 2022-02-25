news, local-news,

Albury moteliers haven't seen a major spike in bookings from new $50 vouchers introduced by the NSW government, but business is well and truly on the up. The state government has started to roll out its $250 million Stay NSW program, designed to bolster the struggling tourism sector, with Albury residents receiving access to the scheme on Monday. Under the program, all adults across the state are eligible to receive a $50 voucher which they can use while booking stays at participating hotels, motels and caravan parks. Hume Country Motor Inn owner Craig Wakley said the business is set up to accept the vouchers, but expects it will take time to establish. "I think anything that generates interest and support back into tourism is very much appreciated and worthwhile," he said. "It's been a tough couple of years, but we're starting to get back to some sort of normality. "Christmas and January were still probably down somewhat on 2019 when we last saw a 'normal' year, but February is looking to be on track. "There's still a few issues with these big events being postponed like Chryslers on the Murray, but we're starting to see people travel. "It's a slow process, but it's a lot better than we've seen in the last couple of years." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Wakley said it was unusual to see his motel, which is different to most in Albury as it offers four spa rooms and seven different configurations of family accommodation, booked out in February, but admitted it had benefitted from its close proximity to Lavington Sports Ground, which will host GWS and Sydney in an AFL practice match on Friday night. "Anything they tend to have out at Lavington, we tend to pick up a fair few," he added. "The tourism team at the (Albury) council do a fantastic job in supporting what we do. "Anything that encourages people here will have a flow-on effect. It's got to be positive, it certainly won't take away from anything or be detrimental. "It's certainly the most positive we've seen it for two-and-a-half years." Albury City Motel owner Mark Pinney said he had been inundated with bookings in the past three months. "There hasn't been many nights since November we haven't been full. I can probably count on one hand the nights we've had two or three rooms spare," he said. "People are out and about, they're not sitting at home any more. "We've had a bit of everything. There's been business people, sport, or people just getting away. "We get tradesmen here from out of town, it's been a really good cross section of customers."

