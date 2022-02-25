news, local-news,

A Border sports car club with 40 years of history will gather in the same place it was born for its biggest annual event on Sunday. Riverina Sports Car Association will host its popular Picnic in the Park at Noreuil Park in Albury, where members will display a range of historic sports cars to the public. Event coordinator and life member Gordon Nicholls said it was nice for the club to make a return to normality after an interrupted schedule due to COVID-19. "Picnic in the Park basically dates back to when the club first started in 1983. Our first gathering was at Noreuil Park and we invited owners of sports cars to come down and get together and they decided to form a club," he said. "We usually claim this to be our biggest event of the year. Our club has around 200 members with at least 400 cars between us because most guys have multiple cars. IN OTHER NEWS: "The idea is it's a day for us to bring our cars out and display them to the public. "A lot of people respond if they're interested in cars and might consider joining the club, but otherwise it's a chance for people to walk around and have a look." Mr Nicholls described the club's cars as "everything from a Fiat 500 to a Ferrari". "When we first started it was mainly British sports cars such as MGs, Triumphs, Healeys and Jaguars. These days it's a mixture, but the emphasis is on sports cars," he added. Riverina Sports Car Association is based on the Border, but has members right across the Riverina and North East Victoria. Weather permitting, the event will start at 11am and run through to 3pm next to River Deck Cafe.

