A father-of-two's aggressive confrontation with his ex-partner at a Springdale Heights supermarket greatly upset his young son, a court has heard. The boy, aged eight, had just been told by his sister, 12, that everything was "OK", moments after their mother secured them in the back seat of her car. "I'm scared," the boy replied, in the wake of his father's intimidating outburst. IN OTHER NEWS: Much of Nathan Kade Gaffy's aggressive behaviour was directed towards the mother's new partner. After the boy expressed his fear, Gaffy continued to argue with the man. Gaffy then walked away, though moments later turned around and yelled back at him: "You just f---ing wait, c---, you just wait. I know where you f---ing live." Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Gaffy she accepted it was "a chance meeting" with the victims and that his offending wasn't planned. "But clearly that behaviour is completely unacceptable," Ms McLaughlin said. MORE COURT STORIES Gaffy, 32, of Old Barnawartha Road, pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalking or intimidation. He told Ms McLaughlin - Gaffy was not represented by a lawyer - of his frustration in not being having any contact with his children since September, in an explanation of why he tried to give his daughter a cuddle. Gaffy and his ex-partner separated four years ago after 11 years together. She has been with her new partner for three years, they have had a child together and the family only recently moved back to Albury. The family attended the IGA supermarket on Kaitlers Road on February 13 about 12.30pm, with Gaffy walking out just as they headed in. He attempted to speak with both of his children, prompting the woman to tell them: "Don't worry, come on." The comment angered Gaffy. While at the checkout they could see Gaffy waiting outside, leaning against his ex-partner's car parked directly opposite the entrance. She gave her mobile phone to her daughter and asked her to start recording, after which Gaffy approached her partner and intimidated him by standing "chest-to-chest". "What's your problem?" he asked Gaffy, who replied: "Don't f---ing start, aye." Gaffy continued to be hostile, then turned to his daughter and said: "Give me a cuddle." When he tried to grab her, she twice yelled back "no" and then hid behind a rubbish bin. Ms McLaughlin convicted Gaffy and placed him on a nine-month community corrections order.

