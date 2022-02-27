news, local-news,

WARNING: This story talks about sexual assault. If this raises something for you, you can call 1800 RESPECT or in an emergency call 000. A Wangaratta member of parliament known for her advocacy on gendered violence has publically revealed details of her own sexual assault for the first time. Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell told Albury's March 4 Justice gathering on Sunday of her experience being sexually assaulted by a group of boys when she was eight years old. In her speech at the event, Ms Maxwell said she wanted to inspire people to know and learn "that through times of hardship and trauma you can push through". "I stand before you today to share this journey, which is a very personal journey, but I think it's incredibly important that people know," she said. "I've been a victim of sexual assault, a victim of family violence, so I understand the advocacy that these women do," she said. "When I was eight, I was sexually abused by a group of boys, but it didn't stop there, it continued for many years. "The reason I tell this is because I want every woman to know that you can move forward, I'm now a sitting member of parliament, who would have thought?" Ms Maxwell's words were met with a round of applause. IN OTHER NEWS: Speaking to The Border Mail after her speech, Ms Maxwell said it was the first time she'd ever conveyed her experience publically. "I don't know why today, and I thought I will just gauge it, I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it," she said. "For me it's probably about my parents reading this, that's what's always prevented me from being public with it. "But I think it allows you to relate to other people on a level that's deeply personal and then people do know that you do understand, you do get it, so it felt right. "From my three years in parliament through the plethora of zoom meetings of meeting people face to face, that connection of truth holds more power for people to understand." Ms Maxwell told survivors being a victim of other assault didn't define them. "That's my point of telling the story today, it's so that I can relate to other people, but it's also about here I am, I'm recovered, I'm a survivor, and look what I've achieved now," she said. "I want it to be able to give hope to people who are in that dark space, who don't appreciate their lives because the perpetrators have always made them feel like that's what they deserve and I want those victims to know you can achieve whatever you want." Wiradjuri woman Tammy Campbell also spoke of her experience and encouraged others to speak out if they experienced any kind of assault. "There's only been a tiny period of my whole entire life that I haven't lived with some type of abuse, whether I was a victim or a witness and it needs to stop," she said. Ms Campbell corrected a misconception that family violence was a cultural practice in Aboriginal cultures. "It's not something that's a cultural practice, it's not something that is tolerated culturally, or should be overlooked if it's happening to a cultural family," she said. "A lot of people, if they grow up with it, they think that it's normal, you know they think if you speak out of line or your partner doesn't agree with what you say you're going to get a smack in the mouth, but that's not the case. "It's taken me over 40 years to realise that that's not normal." Ms Campbell encouraged people experiencing violence to speak out and get help. "Speak up, even if it's a close friend, just speak up," she said. "That's not your shame, speak up, you deserve better, you're worthy of love and happiness." For support call 1800 RESPECT, in an emergency call 000.

