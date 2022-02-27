sport, local-sport,

North Albury has sealed the minor premiership in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The Hoppers were unbeaten until mid-December, but had since suffered three losses. North was a win clear of Wodonga heading into the penultimate round, which has the final round bye. IN OTHER NEWS: It ripped out Corowa for 114 and passed the target five wickets down.

