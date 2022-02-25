sport, australian-rules-football, wahgunyah, darryl hore, tallangatta league

Wahgunyah officials have tentatively decided to forge ahead this season. The club made the decision to commit to the upcoming season at a committee meeting on Monday night. The Lions were staring at the grim possibility of going into recess after a mass player exodus over the off-season left the club with a chronic player shortage. The club went public with its plight in early February after president Darryl Hore told The Border Mail that if there wasn't a significant influx of players in the coming weeks that it may be forced into recess. While the public plea has seen an encouraging response with dozens of players committing, Hore warned the club was still likely to struggle to fill all grades of football and netball this season. A-grade netball and thirds football were the two grades that still required more players before the season commences on April 2. "Our recruiting guys have been working hard and at this stage the club has enough numbers for seniors and reserves football," Hore said. "We have 36 players committed to fill seniors and reserves which is still not enough but a significant improvement. "But there is still a massive lot of work to be done with our junior football numbers. "Netball as well, particularly A-grade netballers where numbers are also low." Hore said Tallangatta and district league officials were fully aware that the Lions could struggle to have a full complement of all grades of football and netball this season. "We have been in negotiations with the league and there is some leeway in regards to which grades need to be filled," he said. "The league has been fantastic and really supportive of our predicament. "But where we are now, compared to at the start of the month - we have come a long way. "At the start of the month we set ourselves a few goals of where we needed to be by the end of the month to commit to the upcoming season. "Through a lot of hard work by the committee - we have been able to reach those goals." Hore is now hoping news that the club has committed to going ahead this season can see a further spike in player numbers. "A lot of players didn't want to commit and sign a contract while there was still uncertainty about the future of the club," Hore said. "It was a tough gig for our recruitment team to try and recruit players when the club wasn't even guaranteed to be playing this year. "The netball girls, in particular Caity and Lisa Byatt alongside Tanya McGill who is A-grade coach have done a power of work. ALSO IN SPORT "They have been rattling every cage and shaking every tree. "So it's a relief to say that we are going ahead but right at this minute we will only fill 70 percent of the required teams. "We now have to focus on getting the numbers required to fill the other 30 percent."

