NSW government confirms Albury Gold Cup half-day holiday for 2022

news, local-news, Albury Gold Cup, Half day holiday, Racing, Albury Council

A half-day holiday for next month's Albury Gold Cup has been confirmed. Albury Council announced on Friday morning the NSW government had approved its application for a half-day holiday on Friday, March 25. Chief executive Frank Zaknich said consultation undertaken beforehand indicated broad community support. "This consultation focused on the importance to our community of the Albury Gold Cup from an economic, social, tourism and community perspective," Mr Zaknich said. "More than 1100 responses were received, with over 75 per cent of respondents supportive of the half-day holiday, believing that the event provides significant benefits to the Albury community." IN OTHER NEWS: In October, Albury councillors voted 6-3 to support the half-day holiday for 2022 and 2023. In the past, some business representatives have opposed the holiday, particularly in 2020 when crowds were banned from the event. Nearly 9000 people watched leading Sydney trainer Gai Waterhouse win her first Gold Cup with Entente in 2021. "Having a community event of this scale provides great stimulus for our local economy, and will really help our local businesses bounce back," Mr Zaknich said on Friday. The approval from the NSW government for a half-day holiday also covers next year's Albury Gold Cup, scheduled to take place on Friday, March 24, 2023. This year's half-day holiday applies from noon on March 25 for all employees within the Albury City Council Local Government area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/c6965218-2923-4ce5-a1be-2d813edbfa85.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg