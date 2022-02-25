news, local-news,

Border residents interested in storytelling, history, place and identity are encouraged to come along to a workshop led by two artists in residence in Lavington on Saturday morning. Stephanie Arnold and Ben Opie, who were selected for the Border theatre company HotHouse's GreenHouse National Artist Residency Program, will lead the MemoryScapes workshop from 10am Saturday at the Lavington Library. The two-week residency is for live performance-makers from across Australia who are invested in developing new work or expanding their own artistic process or practice. Ms Arnold said the pair welcomed anyone to join them in the the workshop to explore themes of home, place, past and future, a topic they had been examining themselves for some time. IN OTHER NEWS: "Part of the residency that we were really excited about was engaging with the Albury community in some way and we really hope these workshops are a way we can do that," she said. "We're going to be doing a number of activities that look into creative ways that we can engage with history and specifically oral history or recorded interviews. "The idea behind it is to find ways to bring historical stories from the archive or off the shelf and interact with them and make them part of our everyday and even relate them to what we're doing now, so it's making connections with past stories and current stories." Mr Opie said it was exciting to see oral histories come to life through the workshop and be recreated in multimedia form. "That's what we end up doing, we add some visual elements, we create music - I'm and oboe player, Steph's a cello player, and we also work with electronic music - which gives them resonances which helps them echo through the community," he said. "It also can be quite powerful, because this is a collaborative effort of storytelling we've noticed that sometimes when you're interviewing someone you can get on a roll with them and then suddenly quite a powerful moment will come out in the storytelling and that's what we'll try and capture as part of the residency and we'll work on at some point." Ms Arnold said storytelling was a way of connecting. "One of the big things that come out through some of the exercises we do is going deep into not just what's said, but why and how it's said and the intention behind it by looking at the different non verbal things that come out in story or the pitch, pace and pause," she said. "We're trying to create a space where people can intently listen to story and sometimes that's also a collectively practice." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/d289909f-d09d-436f-ac10-1bf519871abc.jpg/r15_350_6705_4130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg