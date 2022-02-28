news, local-news,

A Myrtleford Year 12 student says she's hoping politicians will learn from her school to help remote and rural students have better access to education at a National Rural Youth Ambassadors Forum being held in Albury from today. Georgia Piazza is an ambassador in the program, which aims to develop leadership skills of rural and remote young people and provide a voice for them on issues affecting their education and communities. Georgia and the other young ambassadors will meet with the Ministers of the Commonwealth Government responsible for rural and remote communities and spend time meeting with local Members of Parliament over the next few days. "I did want to talk about how my school in Myrtleford works with the other school in Myrtleford to share classes and I hoped that could be implemented in other schools in other towns across the state to help kids get more access to classes," she said. Due to their close proximity, students at Ms Piazza's school, Marion College, can walk to classes held at the Myrtleford P-12 school, to increase class sizes so more subjects can be offered to final year students. Ms Piazza suggested that if schools were further apart in other towns, perhaps busses could run between them for students at lunchtimes or teachers could drive between the schools. "I'm hoping to be able to voice that to the more powerful people and hopefully they'll be able to take on and learn from our experience of what we believe could benefit students. "It's not fair that the place you live can affect the access you have to certain facilities and education." The youth ambassadors will stay in Albury until Wednesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/ce707fcd-6e29-498e-bd11-b0bfba90b045.JPG/r3_533_5998_3920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg