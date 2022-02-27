news, court-and-crime,

A man feared his ex-partner would carry out her threat to torch his East Albury home because of her erratic behaviour. Vanessa McArthur's mental health clearly was deteriorating, he told police. That concern was illustrated when police then went to the man's house to speak to her about her partner's allegation. IN OTHER NEWS: McArthur, 46, immediately turned abusive, calling the officers "dogs" and "other profanities". She also resisted their attempts to arrest her, pulling away and kicking out at them. McArthur, who Albury Local Court heard had not long moved to the Border from Western Australia, pleaded guilty to common assault, threaten to destroy or damage another person's property and resist police. MORE COURT STORIES Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said this was the first time in custody for McArthur, who appeared via a video link to Junee jail. That in itself, she said, had been far more onerous because of COVID-19 restrictions in the jail. Ms Simonsen said McArthur would benefit from supervision by NSW Community Corrections, as part of a conditional release order. The court was told the incident happened on February 3 when McArthur - who had been homeless - and her ex-partner argued over her not finding alternative accommodation. McArthur pushed him in the back before she threatened: "I'm gonna burn this f---ing house down." Police were called and McArthur arrested. Ms McLaughlin placed McArthur on a 12-month order and convicted and fined her $1100. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/61e0d8f7-b283-478d-a6c1-63b8556402de.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg