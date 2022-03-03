community,

Raising money for a good cause and enjoying a bit of camaraderie is bringing Kari Sattler and his friends to the Redneck Rally once again. The event is run by Country Hope, a Riverina-based charity that provides support services to country children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Mr Sattler, a Border resident, said he joined the rally because 100 per cent of proceeds went towards helping families. "There's never a dull moment, there's never any fights or arguments," he said. "We've cracked the $2 million total for the last six years. Every year, it just gets bigger and better." Mr Sattler said participating in the rally meant doing his part to help people who lost their jobs during COVID-19, particularly raising money for families of sick children. "They need us more than ever," he said. The Riverina Redneck Rally starts on March 20 at Donald in Victoria and finishes on March 26 in Pallamallawa, NSW near the Queensland border. Each team is made up of eight to 10 vehicles travelling on an unknown journey. IN OTHER NEWS: Fellow Border locals Luke and Julie Pendergast, who previously won a prize for best presented car, first joined the rally in 2019 after hearing about it from friends. "We couldn't not, we have little ones of our own," Mrs Pendergast said. The event has attracted participants with no connection to the Riverina, like Queensland and Sydney. "I think that's what makes it pretty special," Mr Sattler said. "You meet people from everywhere." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

