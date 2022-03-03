news, court-and-crime,

Wodonga Council has called on the community to dob in hoons who ride through parks on motorbikes. Signs have been placed at the entrance of Willow Park and adjoining green belts warning motorcyclists to stay away. The initiative followed concerns raised with police and council that families were put at risk by riders speeding through the park on motorbikes. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said hoon driving through parks was an ongoing problem that was not limited to Wodonga. "It really is a call to arms to make sure the community are reporting it," he said. "Hopefully that means we can see exactly where in the community those resources may be best spent." No sightings have yet been reported since the signs were put in place last week. But Acting Sergeant Mathew Kille said authorities believed the signs would work. "We just urge that anyone who's enjoying the parkland, if they see any of this behaviour, to call Crime Stoppers, try to ascertain any details, any registration, any description of these people," he said. With more signs to be rolled out across the network of pathways, getting the message across to the community was key. "We won't accept hoon behaviour," Acting Sergeant Kille said. A concerned Wodonga resident has labelled the riding of unregistered motorbikes through two major parks as an "accident waiting to happen". Residents have reported three to four sightings a day, some reportedly for four hours straight. "We do get a lot of calls, with all the green belts through Wodonga, so it's not just restricted to this park," Acting Sergeant Kille said. "But, there are activities and clubs, motorcycle clubs around where these people could be doing what they'd like to do legally and not terrorising the community." IN OTHER NEWS: Acting Sergeant Kille said police patrol the area and monitor CCTV footage where a chase was not possible. "The downside with the greenbelts is sometimes it's hard for our vehicles to be able to get through," he said. Acting Sergeant Kille said police received at least five calls a week from residents concerned about noise and dangerous behavior. So far, there have been no reports of people getting hurt. "There will be other measures of which the police can take, and council will work hand in hand with them as well, should these initial deterrence signs not be as successful as we'd hope," Cr Poulton said. "We really do know the community cares about where they live, and the community knows what they will accept as a standard." Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

