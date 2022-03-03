news, court-and-crime,

A Lavington man who bought methamphetamine from an alleged known drug supplier so he could supply the '"ice" to others faces sentence next month. Andrew Graham Carter has admitted in Albury Local Court to a series of charges related to him supplying 22.3 grams of "ice" for $7850. The 49-year-old made a brief appearance before magistrate Richard Funston via a video link to Junee jail, where he has been held bail refused. Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks later advised that Carter, to be sentenced on April 11, had been granted NSW Supreme Court bail. Carter is one of several people arrested and charged by police in the wake of an operation dubbed "Strike Force Adige". MORE COURT REPORTS The court was told this was established in 2020 in order to investigate the alleged large-scale supply of methamphetamine by a North Albury woman "and her associates". Mr Funston was told how the granting of a surveillance warrant to police allowed them to install listening and other devices in a Koonwarra Street, North Albury, house. "The accused was in regular contact with (the woman) as one of the sources for the accused sourcing methamphetamine," police said. Most of their communication was conducted using the encrypted application Wickr. IN OTHER NEWS Police said the surveillance revealed Carter and the woman exchanging 146 text messages and phone calls. "The majority of the calls related to arrangements for the purchase of drug supply." Police identified nine occasions between May 24 and July 6, 2021, where the unemployed Carter bought methamphetamine from the woman. These involved deals - in order of time - of: one gram of "ice" for $200; 3.5 grams for $750; 1.3 grams for $550; 2.75 grams for $1450; 1.75 grams for $500; a 5.5-gram deal at a time when the going rate would realise between $1200 and $1650; 3.5 grams for $1200; and, seven grams for $2000. One deal involved Carter handing over a caravan to the woman in exchange for 1.5 grams of "ice".

