Man linked to Wangaratta murder has home smashed with curtain rod

news, court-and-crime,

A Wangaratta woman who attacked a man linked to a murder in the city has been placed on a good behaviour bond. Berry Street resident Sharon Owen had known Phillip Dunn for about a month before the violent incident last year, in which she was also allegedly assaulted. Dunn - who served time in jail for his role in assisting in the murder of Nathan Day in 2018 - was at his Ryan Avenue home when Owen attended on June 15. IN OTHER NEWS Four children targeted by stranger in separate approaches: police Albury teachers rally against shortages, high workloads and low pay Teenager injured, debris strewn across front yard in car crash The Wangaratta Magistrates Court earlier this month heard Owen had been spotted on Morrell Street while going to Dunn's home about 1.30pm. She was armed with a wooden curtain rod at the time. Security camera footage captured Owen walking to Dunn's home at 1.32pm and entering the property. The court heard she smashed two window panes with the rod before being attacked by Dunn. Police arrived only three minutes after the altercation started and saw Dunn walking from his home as Owen lay on the ground, covered in blood. The court heard the injuries were consistent with her being punched in the face several times. Both were arrested. The court heard 56-year-old Owen had gone to the house with the intention to "flog him". The curtain rod was seized and photographed. Police also took images of the damage to the home. Dunn sought $180 in restitution for the damage. Lawyer Nancy Battiato said the pair knew each other after meeting at a fish and chip shop. Magistrate Peter Dunn, whose brother is Philip Dunn QC, ordered the curtain rod be forfeited and that Owen be of good behaviour for three months. "No relation - just for the sake of clarity," the magistrate said of the victim. The magistrate did not make the restitution order for the damage to the windows. Dunn also had a matter listed in the Wangaratta court on the same day. The case was adjourned to March 7, and he has five other police matters listed on various dates. He has previously told the court he feels targeted in Wangaratta due to his link to the murder. Darcy Luke McNamara is serving a minimum of 14 years for killing Mr Day and burying his body at his property with a maximum of 20 years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/3711451f-14a6-4a90-b31f-cd94cf9b5ae9.jpg/r0_1058_1536_1926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg