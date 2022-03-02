news, court-and-crime,

Police are searching for a man after four young girls were approached by a stranger in two separate instances at the weekend. Both incidents occurred within 10 minutes of each other in the main street of Hay on Monday evening, and have prompted an appeal from police for help from the public. A six-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were walking along Lachlan Street when they were approached by a man around 5pm. He moved to hug the younger girl, police were told, but did not actually touch them and the children walked away. It is believed he struck again just 10 minutes later, when two nine-year-old girls who were walking in the same street say they were approached by a man in a white ute. They believe he was filming them on a mobile phone, police said. The approaches were reported to Murrumbidgee Police District on Tuesday, prompting an investigation and the release of a description of a man they believe can assist their inquiries. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance and aged between his late 50s to 60s, with short grey hair. He was wearing a navy blue shirt at the time, police said. Anyone who may have dashcam footage, CCTV, was in the area at the time or may have information about the incident is urged to come forward. Police can be contacted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/6090a870-f267-44aa-9c0f-314b2556a1a6.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg