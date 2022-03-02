news, court-and-crime,

Anyone on the Border with an unlawful firearm can hand over it to police without consequence under a new permanent national amnesty. Crime Stoppers NSW has thrown its support behind the effort to reduce illegal firearms in the community and has asked people on both sides of the border to share what they know. Chief executive Peter Price revealed there was more than 250,000 illegal unregistered firearms across Australia. "The reason it's permanent is you never know when you might become a custodian of an illegal unregistered firearm," he said. "It might be a firearm handed down through a deceased estate, so that's why we need to give people a permanent opportunity to dispose of those firearms." Border residents can make an appointment with their nearest police station or request police pick up unwanted guns for disposal. IN OTHER NEWS: Superintendent Paul Smith, of Murray River Police District, said there had been far too many incidents on the Border involving illegal firearms in the past year. "It's a timely reminder to all of our licensed firearms holders out there to make sure they're doing the right thing by keeping their firearms safe so they don't fall into the wrong hands," he said. "Whether it's a single-shot shotgun, a semi-automatic or a pistol, all of those firearms in the wrong hands are a great danger to the public." Wodonga Police Leading Senior Constable Mark Paynter said population growth had contributed to an increase in illegal guns. Anyone with information about illegal firearms should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

