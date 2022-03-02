news, court-and-crime, Prune Street Lavington, Police, Albury, Murray River Police District

An overnight car crash in Lavington left a teenage boy with serious injuries and strewed debris across a front yard. Police have appealed for public help to identify the driver of a Ford Falcon sedan involved in Wednesday's incident. Emergency services were called to Prune Street about 1.40am and found the vehicle had left the road and hit a tree, a letterbox and fence. "Police have been told the occupants of the sedan removed the number plates after the crash, before fleeing on foot," NSW police said in a statement. "A teenaged boy presented to Albury Base Hospital soon after, suffering significant facial and head injuries." Murray River Police District officers established a crime scene and began inquiries to locate the driver and two passengers of the vehicle, as well as the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information can call Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

