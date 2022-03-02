news, local-news,

WHEN Paul Mahoney first came across undiagnosed dementia in his job in northern Victoria, he knew there was a story in it. In 2016 Mahoney penned the first draft of a script, which now has been made into a film Ruby's Choice starring award-winning actress Jane Seymour OBE. He was working for Shepparton-based Community Interlink, which had clients in Wodonga, Benalla and Seymour. "There was an elderly gentleman that a lot of people described as cranky and difficult but he actually had undiagnosed dementia and his family and neighbours weren't aware of it," he said. "There would be thousands of people just like that all over Australia and it occurred to me that I should write about it; dementia is also the second leading cause of death among women." Opening in cinemas across Australia today, Ruby's Choice stars two-time Golden Globe-winning actress Seymour as Ruby, a creative woman who lives alone with undiagnosed dementia. IN OTHER NEWS: Brisbane-based Mahoney said he wanted to create strong female characters in his first feature-length film. "When I started writing it the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media had published the fact that there were very few leading roles for females," Mahoney said. "I actually had three, strong female protagonists, which was a good way to show the relationships and the family dynamics. "It's an uplifting film - even though you may not think that from the trailer - because it shows how someone with dementia can have a positive impact on the family." Shot in Sydney throughout the COVID lockdowns of 2020, Ruby's Choice is a poignant tale that follows three generations. After accidentally burning her house down Ruby is forced to move into her daughter Sharon's (Jacqueline McKenzie) crowded home and share her granddaughter Tash's (Coco Jack Gillies) bedroom. Unable to access services, Sharon is faced with the dilemma to go against her mother's wishes. Ruby's Choice opens at Wangaratta Cinema Centre on March 10 and Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga on March 17.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/9fe88daf-d7b1-483c-b79f-c1a0c31aec0f.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg