news, local-news,

A pair of Wodonga friends rowed the equivalent of two-thirds of the way to Melbourne as they prepare to tackle 5000 kilometres of the Atlantic Ocean later this year. Rosie Arnel and Angela Lawrence clocked 215 kilometres in 24 hours at Junction Square from Friday to Saturday where they alternated on a rowing machine in two-hour shifts. Ms Arnel said it took more of a mental toll than physical. "At 8am it started to get really hard. The mind started playing on you, the sun was up and people were starting to move around," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a really great starting point to understand which parts of your body hurt at different times. "One of the big factors for me was the food. Having the right diet is going to be crucial. "You don't necessarily feel like eating at every break, but it's really important you do. It's good to have food you can eat quickly. "We tried dehydrated food but it wasn't great. We had different options so it was easy to say no to that." Ms Lawrence said the duo would experiment a lot in the coming months to develop a routine that will work for them for the Atlantic row. "We'll have to get used to our own company on the ocean because we'll have no-one else around as one of us will be sleeping," she said. "It (215 kilometres) is nothing in the scheme of what we're doing. We've got 5000 kilometres for the Atlantic row." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/dfd685a3-d0ad-49d8-b265-d8dcd43814e8.jpg/r0_260_4706_2919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg