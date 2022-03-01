sport, local-sport,

A young man from the small African nation of Burundi is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional footballer while working to provide for his family in their adopted homeland. David Hassan, 17, is proving himself as one of Murray United's major assets and spent time on trial with Melbourne Victory at the end of last year. But his story doesn't start and end when he crosses the white line on matchday. Hassan's phenomenal work ethic in the red and black of Murray is replicated in all areas of his life and it's easy to understand why when you listen to the teenager speak. "I was born in Burundi but my parents and my family originally come from DR Congo," Hassan explained. "There was a war down there and that's why they came. "I didn't even know what the war looked like, all the stuff with the fighting, because I was born in the city and lived a normal life. "But when I went to school, I used to study it then and found out what was going on in the war. "I started playing football in the street with my friends. "It was like a community. "My Dad used to take me to some of the teams in Burundi but when I came to Australia at the age of 13, I didn't even have my Dad with me. "He's back in Africa and I live with my Mum and my brothers and my sister here. "It was hard leaving my Dad behind. "We have to support my Mum now. "She supports us in our football; she wants us to play football, go to church and pray to God." Hassan is in Year 11 at James Fallon High School with a clear plan for his future. "My dream is to become a professional soccer player," he said. "On Monday, I go to school in the morning, come back, go to training at 6.30 and after I've finished at 8, I go to work at 8.30 at Macca's. "I have to survive like that. "It's a long day but I have to push myself hard to support my family. "That's what my Mum told me and that's what I do every single time. "I don't work every day but on Wednesday, I do my study at home after training. "I find it hard sometimes but you get used to it, to survive. "I'm working on my dream, to become a professional, and if I don't go to training, I'm not going to improve. "I get tired sometimes but I have to push myself and recover." ALSO IN SPORT Murray United's technical director, Brian Vanega, only stepped into the role on January 1 but Hassan is already catching his eye. "David's been a standout," Vanega said. "His work-rate and ability is fantastic. "He works hard at training and in the matches without question. "I never look at David and think 'is he giving his best today?' "He's already a really good talent and he's got the technical skills to show himself in the game but because of his work ethic, he's always going to keep improving. "It's exciting to look at a player like that and have someone who's constantly driving themselves and he is getting better all the time because of how hard he works. "David trialled for Melbourne Victory and I've been trying to get some feedback from them about how he went. "When the conversations happen, when they call and ask who we should be looking at from this region, he's one I'll definitely be putting forward." Hassan played for St Pats in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association before crossing to Murray, where he's felt his game come on in leaps and bounds. "NPL is stronger, I'm getting a lot of experience and I'll have to keep pushing hard to get against the big guys," Hassan said. "My vision is to go to the A-League and after that, to Europe. "This season, I'll try to keep improving, listen to my coach a lot and always behave well in the pitch."

