Wangaratta has sounded a double-barrelled warning to the league by declaring Morris Medal runner-up Joe Richards is a better player and newcomer Jackson Clarke will be one of the best recruits in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Pies' captain Michael Newton played alongside the midfield duo during the club's 30-point win over West Coburg on Saturday in the year's first practice match. "Joe would have probably had 50 touches in an intraclub the week before and I think he had 20 touches and three goals in a half, before he had a break," Newton offered. "He's had an outstanding pre-season, he's going to go to another level, I reckon." Richards was pipped by team-mate Callum Moore for the league's highest individual honour during the last COVID-impacted season. Clarke has returned to the club after stints with Coburg in the VFL and West Preston Lakeside in the traditionally powerful Northern Football League. He spent much of his time in defence, but will form part of a boom on-ball division with Richards, former Northern Territory star Abraham Ankers and big-game specialist Matt Kelly. "Jackson is a six-foot two, six-foot three (inch) midfielder, who will complement Ankers and Richards," Newton explained. "He's very athletic, quick and fit, but what stands out is his kicking ability, he kicks the ball really well. "Obviously being the size he is, he's a big body as well and very strong, he will add that different dimension to what we've already got." Ankers and Richards are pacy players, but also have the ability to win their own ball and clock up numerous disposals. "We've still got the likes of Matt Kelly and Daine Porter to play around there, our depth in the midfield is probably up there with the best in the league," Newton revealed. ALSO IN SPORT: "I know Yarrawonga's got a strong midfield, Albury's midfield is also pretty strong."

