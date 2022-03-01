news, local-news, West Wodonga, House fire, Fire Rescue Victoria

An overnight house fire in West Wodonga prompted emergency services to warn the community of smoke in the area. Fire Rescue Victoria sent out an information message at 2.37am yesterday in response to the Aberdeen Drive incident. A spokeswoman said a triple zero caller reported flames emitting from the home's roof shortly before 2am. "Two FRV crews arrived to the Aberdeen Drive scene within seven minutes to find the roof and back half of house alight," she said. "Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters attacked the blaze bringing the incident under control by 2.15 am. "Victoria Police and a gas company also attended on scene." Police also attended a garden shed fire in Baranduda on Monday. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/d5cbeca7-ad1c-40ea-9f5f-a3fd8335a5dd.jpg/r12_283_5424_3341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg