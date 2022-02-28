Firefighters call in police to Baranduda garden shed blaze

news, local-news,

Police are investigating a fire in a Baranduda garden shed on Monday afternoon. A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Hamilton Court at 12.44pm. "The incident was declared safe at 1pm and Victoria Police was called in due to suspicious circumstances," she said. Three CFA vehicles and a fire investigator attended the scene, assisted by a Wodonga Fire Rescue Victoria crew. Firefighters appeared to use breathing apparatus owing to the thick black smoke.

