coronavirus,

Less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as the state continues to ease its pandemic restrictions. On Monday 183 new cases of the virus were recorded in the MLHD, from 157 positive rapid antigen tests and 26 positive PCR test results. This is down slightly from yesterday's tally of 233 new cases, with case numbers continuing to hover around the 200 mark within the local health district. There are 3,600 active cases of the virus across the MLHD, with nine patients currently in hospital. One patient is in the ICU with COVID. Across the state 5856 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1136 patients with the virus in hospitals across NSW, with 55 in ICU. This is a drop on yesterday when 1146 patients were being cared for with 58 in ICU. The state is relaxing its COVID restrictions with the compulsory wearing of masks lifted in schools, while from Friday last week (February 25) masks were no longer required for entry into shops. Staff and students are also no longer required to undertake twice-weekly rapid antigen tests. IN OTHER NEWS The grass fire in Albury that stopped trains and slowed traffic Walk in to Albury for your COVID vaccine this Thursday and Friday Fox and wild dog bounty collections restart today in Victoria The NSW Government's Before and After School Care vouchers are also now live for parents and carers of children enrolled in a NSW primary school. The $500 vouchers are available now to use at participating providers to assist families with access to BASC services by covering a parent gap fee component of their session fees. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/a67d1464-94a2-4e0e-9e7a-3b92f50c4ec8.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg