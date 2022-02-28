coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District is encouraging people from five years of age to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at pop-up, walk-in clinics coming to Albury this Thursday and Friday. Those aged five or above can receive their first, second or third vaccine dose at the Westside Community Centre, 16 Mulga Place, between 1pm and 7.30pm on Thursday or at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Swift Street, between 9.30 and 3.30pm on Friday. The MLHD has reported 3600 active COVID cases across the District bringing the total number of cases since July last year to nearly 28,000. IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently nine COVID patients in hospital in the MLHD, including one in intensive care. Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two vaccinations. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.8 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80 per cent have received two doses.

