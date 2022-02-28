news, local-news,

For Ukrainian born Border residents George Dosenko and Kate Aldridge the past few days are an upsetting repetition of history. The pair both attended Albury's St Matthews church service yesterday to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and pray for peace and practical support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian invasion and violence. Ms Aldridge, nee Katya Cherviakov, who arrived in Australia as an eight year old, said the church service was beautiful. "I'm still Ukrainian, I was born in Ukraine and my hearts still there," she said. Ms Aldridge said she was more upset than she could say about the Ukraine's invasion. "It was upsetting to see all the people and it brought me back," she said. "I was only a child, but I feel like it's going through us all over again, the suffering for the people." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Aldridge said history was repeating itself. "Russia always wanted Ukraine and that's what it is," she said. Mr Dosenko wore a shirt with with YKPAiHA on it, to represent his birth country. "Be aware of their life," he said. "Ukraine hasn't died yet. "We will eventually show them that we are a family of Cossacks." Speaking after the service Father Peter MacLeod-Miller urged the Border community to reflect on their freedoms and use them to help others in light of the Ukrainian situation. "Try to use our economic, political, social and religious opportunity to make life better for other people rather than shocking self interest which has lead us to exactly where we are at the moment," he said. "As a community get yourself better educated and I think as a community we can make sure it doesn't vanish from our radar, we need to learn more things about Ukraine and the people, the way we are connected." Fr MacLeod-Miller said he had been surprised to learn members of his own congregation had such strong ties to Ukraine. "The world is a smaller place and I didn't realise how small the world was really until I came to the service," he said. "I had no idea we had people in our own community who had very direct connection with the Ukraine, but also the sort of tragedy we're seeing played out now. "It makes you realise in terms of our human experience, we are one community and also that we should be taking that corporate awareness with it and walking around with it and also encouraging our leaders to properly represent us to make a difference so the great mistakes from the past, when people haven't jumped in early enough to assist others, are not repeated." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/720c5335-62fa-4cbf-96a1-2908c366f40d.jpg/r2_254_4968_3060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg