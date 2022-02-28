news, local-news,

A Border film maker is urging individuals and corporate groups to support a message of inclusivity and sponsor her recent documentary a Wodonga all abilities football team. Rebecca Randall directed and produced 'Becoming Bulldogs', a film documenting the journey of the Wodonga Jets all abilities football team as they merge into mainstream Ovens and Murray club Wodonga Bulldogs in 2019. Ms Randall said there would be a private screening of the film for cast, crew and sponsors on March 24. "I've taken it as far as I can go, so I'm hoping to raise some money from the community along with hopefully Film Victoria and potentially broadcast interest to get it ready for cinema and TV," she said. "We have some sponsorship packages that would make sponsors eligible to attend the private screening and they start at $250 for an individual and $1000 for a corporate sponsorship. "Those funds would help us with things like music licensing, film festival fees and digital cinema package." Interested sponsors can get in touch with Ms Randall through the Becoming Bulldogs Facebook page. IN OTHER NEWS: Cast member and captain of the Bulldogs all abilities team Jack Maher said he hoped the film would show "hundreds" of other people with disabilities they could play football and show mainstream football clubs they could start their own all abilities team to increase participation opportunities. "There'd be plenty out there who probably don't know that we actually play footy around this district," he said. "There is opportunities out there in the real world to do whatever you want and when you do have a disability you don't have to be stuck at home and be scared, just get out and do it. "There's plenty of O and M clubs out there who'll have a look and hopefully make a side themselves." Currently the all abilities team can play only four games a year due to low numbers of competitor teams across the state. Ms Randall said sponsoring the project would make a positive impact in the community. "We're looking to grow the sport regionally and potentially nationally and that would mean that people with a disability are given more opportunity for inclusion in society," she said. "And hopefully we also change or challenge perceptions about people with a disability and show people what they can actually do." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

