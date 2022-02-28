news, local-news,

A DECADE since Alaine Beek got the all-clear from cancer, a niggling inner voice persists. But Beek has long learnt to live with it. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, Beek marked her 10-year anniversary of being cancer-free last year. "Still, triggers exist, like your yearly appointment," she said. "Once you've been diagnosed with anything, it never really goes away. "In the bigger picture, though, it's made me a better person because I had to keep going and make better choices. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger!" Beek's battle with breast cancer inspired her black comedy, Jack and Millie, a play that premiered last year. Now on tour this month - including an Albury season - as a part of the 2022 VCE Drama Playlist, Beek shares a witty, gritty and important Australian work based on her experience of traversing a cancer diagnosis. "Jack is Millie's inner voice," Beek said. "It's based on truth and we play it dead straight so it's completely relatable. "Audience members have said they didn't expect to laugh so much!" IN OTHER NEWS: Jack and Millie brings together Beek, Phil Cameron-Smith and Ross Daniels with director Nigel Sutton in a funny and engaging story. Beek said it was her first work on the VCE Drama Playlist despite working with young artists for years. She said Albury Entertainment Centre manager Brendan Maher had been instrumental in making it happen. "Albury has a special place in our hearts," she said. Beek's theatre company Essence Productions will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. It's been the resident company at Werribee Park for two decades. Jack and Millie runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, March 11, at 7.30pm and Saturday, March 12, at 2pm and 7.30pm. Bookings: alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/a7a033f2-4bbe-42e1-9e56-c42a8e8eb4c9.jpg/r0_587_3157_2371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg