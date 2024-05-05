The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Surprises promised as weekend musical feast launches in 'all brie'

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
May 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Led by artistic directors Sally-Anne Russell and Mario Dobernig (both front), Albury Chamber Music Festival welcomed performers from near and far in 2023, and the same is expected at this year's event. Picture supplied
Led by artistic directors Sally-Anne Russell and Mario Dobernig (both front), Albury Chamber Music Festival welcomed performers from near and far in 2023, and the same is expected at this year's event. Picture supplied

Performers from around the world will join an Albury musical weekend that aims to live up to its theme - Beyond Borders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.