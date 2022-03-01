news, local-news,

Health or hospitals were mentioned 68 times when The Border Mail asked people the most important thing to make life better for regional Australians. Part of the wider ACM reader survey, 245 respondents wrote in 25 words or less what actions the federal government should take. "Invest in rural health, aged care, emergency wards expanded and updated," one person said. "Improve health services, especially primary care availability and affordability," was another view. "Build a new Albury-Wodonga hospital," also appeared. Ninety-three respondents, or 37.8 per cent, listed health among the top three issues likely to determine their vote at the 2022 federal election. Other concerns to feature included environment/climate change (77 respondents, 31.30 per cent), leadership and economic management, which had 69 respondents each (28.05 per cent). IN OTHER NEWS: "Take climate change seriously and act swiftly and effectively to prevent further increase in temperature by reducing emissions and supporting renewables over fossil fuels," one person wrote. Some respondents felt a divide between regional and metropolitan Australians. "Treat the regions the same as the cities," one said. "Being city bred turned regional person, l can see a difference in treatment between city and regional." Another emphasised the need to consult. "Recognise that rural Australians do not like being told what to do from far distant government/bureaucrats that sit in metro cities," they added. Six issues - federal corruption commission, handling of the COVID-19 crisis, aged care, household cost of living, national security/defence and education - were listed by 12 to 19 per cent of respondents. Asked about the preferred qualities in a prime minister, 146 respondents listed honest and trustworthy and 121 accountable and responsible.

