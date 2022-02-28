news, local-news, ACM reader survey, Politics, Indi MP Helen Haines, Farrer MP Sussan Ley

An ACM reader survey that shows climate change, health, leadership and a federal corruption commission to be among the top voting priorities does not surprise Indi MP Helen Haines. Dr Haines said the results reflected many of the issues members of the community regularly raised with her. "In Indi people are not debating whether to take action on climate change, they are taking action already, and want the government to assist them," she said. "Integrity in politics is vital to our country's democracy, and the people of Indi tell me how important it is to them all the time. "(And) we know we need the federal government to commit funding to a new world-class hospital on the border to ensure we get the care we need close to home." IN OTHER NEWS: The online survey attracted 7285 responses across Australia, including 245 via The Border Mail's website. Farrer MP Sussan Ley said the leading issues identified did not really tally with what she heard from Farrer residents. "Open surveys and opinion polls will give you a bit of an overview on what people are thinking about, but it doesn't always turn into a vote on a single issue at election time" she said. "It's been a really tough couple of years for us all, and I believe people will want to feel that their families are both safe and secure; whoever is in government needs to have that top of mind." Ms Ley said when she attended gatherings of 100 people, for example at Finley, she might hear up to 100 different issues that concerned people. "You actually need to care about individuals and each of their stories," she said. "Outside of this, the election will be determined by who people believe can best navigate us past the virus, continue to provide job security and essential services and secure our domestic interests during what is a pretty challenging time right now." The survey showed 3162 people ranked environment and climate change among their top three issues, more than 43 per cent of respondents. Health featured in the top three 2262 times. More than 60 per cent of respondents declared they wanted an "honest and trustworthy" Prime Minister. The Border Mail asked Dr Haines and Ms Ley a question raised by one respondent: How are you planning for a sustainable and self-sufficient Australia? "I am planning for a sustainable and self-sufficient Australia by developing detailed policies to allow regional Australians to take control over their energy," Dr Haines said. She cited examples like a $300 million local power fund, incentives to lower the cost of batteries and offering no-interest loans for households to buy batteries, solar and electric appliances. Ms Ley said the present uncertainty caused by Russia's "completely unlawful and unwarranted attack" on Ukraine prompted many countries to consider their self-sufficiency. "We have a number of programs, including the Modern Manufacturing Initiative and JobTrainer fund, which are about growing our supply chain resilience and providing for ourselves at a time when international relationships and goals are clearly shifting," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/19ae92fe-26d8-4e9a-b00c-379ad7648bf2.jpg/r1187_524_5184_2782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg