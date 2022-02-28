news, local-news, TattsLotto, Wodonga

UPDATE: A Wodonga grandmother discovered on Monday afternoon she'd won more than $1.4 million in the weekend's TattsLotto draw. The woman's grandson had texted her to check her ticket after hearing a division one winner who bought their ticket at Birallee Lotto hadn't yet come forward. "But I've been playing these same special numbers for a long time, so I never expected to win," she told The Lott. "When I realised I'd won, I screamed my head off and started running around the house like a crazy person. "I'm already happy in my life. I'm just grateful to be here. Every day's a blessing, but this reinforces that if you stick at it, a big win can come your way!" The winner said her family would share this prize. "We've had a pretty rough trot, so it's great to have a bit of joy come our way," she said. "I just told my husband he can retire soon, and he couldn't believe it. He's been working hard all his life, so he can spend time resting now. It's amazing! "Once he'd retired, we always planned to buy a little campervan and travel around Australia. But now we can look at buying something a bit better and do it in style." EARLIER: A TattsLotto ticket sold in Wodonga has won someone more than $1.4 million - they just may not know it yet. The entry was one of seven division one winners across Australia in Saturday's draw, which each won $1,428,571.43. Because it is unregistered, The Lott officials have no way of contacting the ticket holder and are waiting for them to come forward. The winning entry was bought at Birallee Lotto, Shop 16B Birallee Shopping Centre, 3 Birallee Place, Wodonga. Birallee Lotto owner Marlene Smedley said she was on the hunt for the mystery winner. "Saturday was my last day working before retiring from Birallee Lotto after 36 years, so it was a fabulous way to end it," she said. "I'd been joking that I was bound to sell a division one winning entry in Lotto's $10 million draw before I retired, and I did!" The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy urged all players who purchased a TattsLotto ticket from Birallee Lotto to check their tickets today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/e479175e-5b49-4bf9-9ac9-9d71344d7c01.jpg/r0_137_2688_1656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg