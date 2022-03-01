news, local-news,

The Albury branch of an international organisation has cooked up an opportunity for Border residents to support Ukrainian residents impacted by war. Albury's Mother's Union, which supports families, served pancakes at St Matthew's Church on Shrove Tuesday to raise money for Ukrainians impacted by Russia's invasion of their country. President Barbara Hoodless said the Union was always looking for ways to support those in need. "We're all thinking of the problems in the Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and the hard times that they're having," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Hoodless said she hoped the communities donations for the pancakes would be able to provide financial assistance for the Ukrainian branch of the Mother's Union to find "comfort, food and shelter". Baranduda resident Janise Barton said she felt awful watching the Ukraine crisis unfold in the media. "It's terrible what's happening to them, it's just inhumane," she said. "So we feel that if we can help in a small way, and if there's lots of people who help in a small way, then we can help to get the message across to Putin that what he's doing is completely wrong." Blue and yellow fabric, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, will adorn the St Matthew's fence over the next few days to keep the plight of the Ukrainian people front of mind.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/f8bd08bf-eec6-46c3-bec1-bbfdb5aad9d3.jpg/r0_426_6720_4223_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg