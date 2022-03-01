news, local-news,

FROM the backblocks of Tangambalanga, US-based Joe Murphy now shapes some of the most popular television characters in the world. The former Catholic College Wodonga student is a writer in Los Angeles on hit TV series such as Younger and Netflix darling Emily In Paris. Murphy said it took years of training and subsequent life experience to land his dream job. He studied film and television at Monash and Deakin universities after high school before becoming a teacher, hospitality worker and producer on television game show Deal or No Deal. "It's a bizarre resume and now that I'm doing the career that I love I have a wealth of lives to draw experiences from!" he said. "I've always loved writing but when you grow up in a town of 500 the idea of being a television writer didn't really come up." Having just returned to the US at the weekend after spending Christmas with family in Wodonga and Melbourne, Murphy reflected on the value of growing up in the country. "I had an idyllic childhood, to be honest, for myself and three siblings, surrounded by cows and ducks and motorbikes," Murphy said. "Tangambalanga is a small place but Mel Gibson was raising his kids on the property next door to us. He was Tangambalanga's most famous export!" Working on Deal or No Deal, Murphy said he still hadn't found his niche when things fell into place. His now husband Nicholas Smith got a work transfer to New York and Murphy landed the Green Card Lottery. "All of the stars aligned and I got some writing jobs on Gossip Girl, Blue Bloods and NCIS," he said. "I was the producer's assistant on The Carrie Diaries, which meant I was walking the boss' dog and getting the coffees; it was pretty menial stuff but I didn't care because I was in!" IN OTHER NEWS: Murphy was now working on Emily in Paris. "The phenomenal reach that Netflix now provides means that shows like Emily in Paris or Squid Game that may have been lost to a niche market find a very broad audience," Murphy said. In the second season Murphy coined the description "illiterate sociopath", which gained worldwide traction as a meme that went viral. "It's become an all-encompassing retort!" he said. "It's on people's clothes. I should have started doing the merch first! "But it's very flattering that people connect with something you tapped away on at some blithering hour." Murphy got his big break in television writing on cult drama-comedy series Younger. He wrote his first episode in Season 4 (Episode 7: Fever Pitch) and co-wrote the season finale (Irish Goodbye). "We perfected the formula on Younger," he said. "For seven seasons it told a beautiful story about someone who was an outlier, in this case because of their age. "It's almost an identical team writing Younger who are working on Emily in Paris." With seasons 3 and 4 of Emily in Paris already given the go-ahead, writing resumes next week. Murphy said he was also working on his own television series. "I'm keeping Tangambalanga in mind so watch this space!" Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/7f7cb59c-23b9-4539-8082-ecd02f53f33b.jpeg/r0_95_768_529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg