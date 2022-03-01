news, local-news, Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod, Catalogue of events, Dance, Speech and drama, music, debating, highland dancing, Albury Entertainment Centre

Third year lucky is the hope for organisers of a Border performing competition that has opened 2022 entries. Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod will take place between July 20 and August 13, showcasing dance, speech and drama, music, debating and highland dancing at Albury Entertainment Centre. The full catalogue of events is available on the eisteddfod website, with most entries closing on May 13. Dance school troupes have until July 1 to enter. An annual fixture for decades, the eisteddfod had to be cancelled in 2020 and last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: President Rad Gavrilovic said 2021 in particular was "terribly disappointing" when conditions changed at short notice. "We'd got to the stage we'd printed the program, we had entries, we had adjudicators, we had Albury Entertainment Centre venues booked for the days, we got to seven or eight days out to the actual beginning of the eisteddfod," he said. "We put a lot of hard work in and we were very confident to go ahead, but the latest restrictions so close to the beginning date put the death knell on it." The committee hopes and expects better fortunes for this year's event. "We're eager, we're keen, we're confident and we'd really like it to go ahead," Mr Gavrilovic said. "I think Albury-Wodonga have missed it the last two years, the committee have missed it and I'm sure that the young people who haven't competed in Albury for the last couple of years, I'm sure they've missed it. "It's a great platform for the young competitors to display their skills, so we're looking forward to it with keen interest."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/05aa608c-ab14-4c38-ba40-e6f90d435d11.jpg/r0_121_2405_1480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg