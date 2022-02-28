news, local-news, TattsLotto, Wodonga

A TattsLotto ticket sold in Wodonga has won someone more than $1.4 million - they just may not know it yet. The entry was one of seven division one winners across Australia in Saturday's draw, which each won $1,428,571.43. Because it is unregistered, The Lott officials have no way of contacting the ticket holder and are waiting for them to come forward. The winning entry was bought at Birallee Lotto, Shop 16B Birallee Shopping Centre, 3 Birallee Place, Wodonga. Birallee Lotto owner Marlene Smedley said she was on the hunt for the mystery winner. "Saturday was my last day working before retiring from Birallee Lotto after 36 years, so it was a fabulous way to end it," she said. "I'd been joking that I was bound to sell a division one winning entry in Lotto's $10 million draw before I retired, and I did!" The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy urged all players who purchased a TattsLotto ticket from Birallee Lotto to check their tickets today.

