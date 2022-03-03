news, local-news,

A group of campers from Melbourne who have holidayed at Dederang for more than 40 years cannot continue to use the site under Crown land regulations. Robert Tucker's family was one of six who travelled several times a year to stay at Dederang Recreation Reserve, but have been ordered to move on by the site's committee of management, who look after it on behalf of the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning. A new committee of management was appointed last year and opted not to renew an existing agreement between the committee and the Melbourne group. DELWP confirmed the group is not compliant under the best practice guidelines for Crown land as existing structures, such as on-site caravans, don't meet the current requirements. IN OTHER NEWS: "DELWP is supporting the volunteer Dederang Recreation Reserve Committee of Management to manage the reserve for the benefit of the whole community," DELWP land and built environment regional manager for Hume John Downs said. "This includes assisting the committee to develop a five-year strategic plan, in consultation with the community, other users and stakeholders. "The plan will guide the reserve's future use in alignment with DELWP policies and guidelines." DELWP has engaged with the Melbourne group and advised them they support the committee's decision and said the site managers had conversations with the group about removing their private infrastructure. Mr Tucker felt the decision to move his group on was harsh as they had spent more than $100,000 in fees and $30,000 on infrastructure to improve the site, including a covered brick barbecue area. On-site caravans and annexes were also built on the site. "The local policeman has been there for 15 years and he gave us a great reference and his predecessor had been there 20-odd years and gave us a great reference," Mr Tucker said. "We've never been any trouble. Our kids have grown up with kids in the area." Mr Tucker said he sold his on-site caravan and removed the annex and flooring. "One of the locals is taking some of the vans away and is going to set up an off-grid park on his land," he added. "We'll have to look around and try to organise something else I suppose. "I think people in that area should know they're not assured of being able to stay there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/349601e6-e17d-473f-b46c-5d45d8096c18.JPG/r0_41_960_583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg