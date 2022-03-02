news, local-news,

Member for Euroa Steph Ryan has returned serve to the state government after it claimed the Commonwealth agreed North East standard gauge trains wouldn't stop at Sunshine as part of the Melbourne Airport Rail project. A state government spokesperson told The Border Mail last month a standard gauge platform at Sunshine would be accessed by few passengers, require compulsory acquisition of properties and become redundant. It was also suggested the North East MP opposed the views of her National Party colleagues in Canberra and there was nothing to stop her committing the funding required to reinstate a standard gauge platform. IN OTHER NEWS: "The state designs these projects and the Commonwealth provides the funding. That has been a decision by the Victorian government and for them to attempt to deflect responsibility is just a joke," Ms Ryan said. Ms Ryan said with more people moving to regional Victoria during the pandemic, it was important the infrastructure improved.

