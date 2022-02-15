news, local-news,

The federal and Victorian governments have agreed North East trains will not stop at Sunshine as part of the Melbourne Airport Rail Link project. Victorian Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan revealed yesterday Sunshine station will have a new regional platform by 2029 to make it a key connection point for Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong to the Melbourne CBD and airport. Despite representation from councils and MPs in the region, it doesn't factor in travellers on the North East line who must catch the bus from Broadmeadows. "Both the Commonwealth and Victorian governments have agreed that standard gauge trains, including those from the North East will not stop at Sunshine as part of the Melbourne Airport Rail project, a government spokesperson said. "Very few passengers would use this service as there are much faster public transport options to get to the airport." The bus service at Broadmeadows will continue beyond 2029 when the airport rail is complete. IN OTHER NEWS: The spokesperson said a standard gauge platform, needed for North East trains, at Sunshine would require compulsory acquisition of properties, be very expensive and become completely redundant in the future. Indi MP Helen Haines said it would be a "disgrace" if North East train passengers can't access the airport link at Sunshine. "The Victorian government is trying to dud North East Victoria by cutting us out of the major rail links in the state," she said. "The airport rail link has been on the table for so long, it would be a disgrace if it finally became a reality only to exclude people from Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla and all the towns along the North East line. "I wrote to the minister about this last year, and her response was that people from the North East can just catch the bus. That's not good enough. "The train link to the airport is a game-changer for the state of Victoria, to leave the North East out is not on. I continue to call of the Victorian government to build a platform at Sunshine station for the North East line." Border Rail Action Group technical member John Dunstan said suburban buses weren't suitable for passengers bound for the airport as they don't accommodate luggage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

