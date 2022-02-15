Drug driver tired, had no licence, and a dangerous medical issue

news, court-and-crime,

A drug-driver who flipped a car over wire rope barriers on the Hume Highway near Wangaratta was tired and had no licence. Stephen Dowell was unable to drive, the Wangaratta court heard on Monday, as it was feared he could have a heart attack at any time. "He was told in no uncertain terms that using drugs with his heart would only just guarantee a fast end to his life," lawyer Geoff Clancy said. Despite this, Dowell used ice before crashing at Bowser at 9am on March 7 last year. IN OTHER NEWS: Meth and a pipe were later found by police in his bag after he was flown to hospital. Mr Clancy said he had stopped using the drug. Magistrate Peter Dunn said the case involved an unlicensed drug-driver who was tired and posed a risk to innocent people. He imposed a $2000 fine and six-month disqualification period. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

