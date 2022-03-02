news, court-and-crime,

A gambling addiction was the catalyst for a Lavington man's decision to steal expensive appliances from a house under construction, a court has heard. What Jesse Allan Tyrrell did, defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks submitted to Albury Local Court, was "opportunistic". "At the time of offending, Mr Tyrrell was short of money and this was a way to obtain money lost through gambling," Mr Brooks told magistrate Richard Funston. IN OTHER NEWS: Nevertheless, Mr Brooks said it was conceded that Tyrrell's offending had "crossed the threshold" for a term of imprisonment. Tyrrell was being sentenced this week on a charge of break and enter house and steal, to which he pleaded guilty last year, and an unrelated dangerous driving matter. Mr Brooks asked the court to impose an intensive corrections order - a jail sentence served in the community. MORE COURT STORIES He told Mr Funston that Tyrrell had taken part in two counselling sessions focused on addressing his gambling addiction. Mr Brooks said continuing to access such help could be a condition attached to such an order. The court previously heard how the construction manager for a housing job in Drover Court, Thurgoona, visited the site on September 13, 2020, after receiving a message that the front door, which Tyrrell damaged, was wide open. The manager realised several items had been stolen, including a free-standing cook top, a dishwasher, the hot water service, tempering valves and several plumbing fixtures. Mr Funston said Tyrrell "doesn't have a great history" with a "whole gamut" of court orders imposed for previous offending. Tyrrell was placed on a 12-month ICO and fined $600.

