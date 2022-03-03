news, court-and-crime,

Kyle Anthony Crighton was asleep in bed at a West Albury house when heavily armed police raided the property, uncovering two prohibited shortened firearms. One was a .410 shotgun and the other, a .22 rifle. The 18-year-old, who has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to seven charge sequences laid over a six-week crime spree, was detained then released after a brief interview. IN OTHER NEWS: Police had arrived with warrants for the apprehension of another person, who was arrested at the Southern View Drive house on the morning of October 22. Forensic analysis of the weapons revealed these belonged to Crighton, as his DNA was on the fore-stock and handle of the rifle and the fore-stock and trigger of the shotgun. Days later it was confirmed Crighton had COVID-19. On October 25, police visited a Borella Road, East Albury, unit he was believed to be staying at with his brother and sister. RELATED: They served Crighton with a self-isolation form and returned two days later to ensure the order was being observed. They first called Crighton's mobile phone. A man answered, but he hung up when police announced themselves. This prompted the officers to put on their full personal protection equipment before knocking on the front door. No one answered. On peering through an open window they realised no one was home, noticing also the unit had been cleared of possessions. NSW Health later told police that Crighton had applied for emergency accommodation at Lavington's Quality Siesta Resort and, within a few hours, he arrived with his family. But at 3am the next day, a concerned security guard rang police after seeing Crighton smoking on an outside stairwell. Crighton refused to answer the guard's questions, then walked around the hotel's perimeter before scaling a fence and running along Wagga Road. MORE COURT STORIES Police had "serious concerns" Crighton was spreading the virus in the community "and causing further stress and a larger increase in COVID-19 cases". Over the following weeks, Crighton - who was eventually arrested at a Mate Street, North Albury, property on December 7 - committed several crimes. In one, he stole a black BMW 120-series turbo diesel from a Southern View Drive property on November 13. Three days later Crighton crashed the car - which had been spray-painted white and was missing both registration plates - into a front fence on Carcoola Street, North Albury, with such force that metal posts were pulled out of the ground. The vehicle identification number matched the stolen car, with Crighton's fingerprints inside and his DNA on the steering wheel. Crighton will be sentenced on April 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/46d80637-6d2a-490f-a623-279bb626fae8.jpg/r0_132_1536_1000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg