The highest profile import of the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest recruiting blitz in decades will make his debut on Friday night. Michael Gibbons has come straight from Carlton, where he played 47 games over three years as a small forward. Yarrawonga's prize signing will play at home against Corowa-Rutherglen in the first practice match for both teams. "Gibbo's definitely playing, he's as keen as mustard actually," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale suggested. "He will probably train with us once a week (Gibbons is Melbourne-based) and has bought in since the day we signed him, he's excellent, any chance he has he gets up to training. "He's obviously a 'footy head' and loves it, he's a competitor, and will give himself every chance to play as well as he can." Gibbons had played five seasons at Williamstown in the VFL prior to his AFL stint, claiming two league best and fairests. "Really, we've got him at his peak and it's probably the first time in his career he's not thinking of the AFL dream, I suppose,' Ramsdale offered. "Since he was 16 it's been about getting on a list (AFL), hopefully now he enjoys his footy and has fun." Many expect Gibbons, who never played a minute in the midfield at the Blues after starring there at state level and will now return to the role at the Pigeons, to be the league's best player at 26. And if history is any guide from another club, it's highly likely. Former Albury on-baller Chris Hyde left Richmond at the same age after 93 games and quickly became one of the league's best, if not the top player, during an 11-year stint where he won the Morris Medal (2017), two club best and fairests, the 2009 Did Simpson Medal in the grand final win over Yarrawonga and was a seven-time premiership player. Team-mate Dean Polo also left St Kilda at 26 after 77 senior games with the Saints and Richmond. He too was a league superstar, winning four flags, a Tigers' best and fairest and a Did Simpson (2018). Gibbons is a different style of player to the Albury guns but, just like that pair, he has the talent and desire to make an immediate impact. Yarrawonga is expected to be the year's biggest improver after clearly winning the recruiting battle. The club also snared Eastern Football League boom forward Leigh Williams, Geelong Football League star Jye Cross and former Canberra Demons' best and fairest Nick Fothergill. The latter has attracted the least fanfare of the quartet, but a number of good judges have been highly impressed by his skill and fitness. Fothergill once captained Williamstown in a pre-season match. It's expected Fothergill will play against the Roos, while Cross is also a strong chance, depending on his work commitments in the fire brigade. Williams won't play as he started the long drive from Darwin on Wednesday morning after Southern Districts were toppled in the elimination final by Wanderers in the Northern Territory Premier division last Saturday. Meanwhile, a previous boom recruit could also make his debut for the Pigeons. Willie Wheeler signed in November, 2019, but the following season was written off by COVID. He then injured a foot playing in the Top End in late 2020, and had surgery last March, ruling him out for the COVID-interrupted season. "He'd be keen to play, he played in an intraclub and got through no worries," Ramsdale revealed. ALSO IN SPORT Yarrawonga's top-liners will rival any with former AFL player and coach Mark Whiley and reigning best and fairest Leigh Masters almost flying under the radar.

