Albury Council has defended its decision to award Lavington Panthers the catering rights to last Friday night's AFL practice match between Sydney Swans and GWS Giants. It was one of the biggest talking points of the night after the Lavington Sports Ground hosted its first major sporting event since its $19.6 million redevelopment was officially opened in November, 2020. It proved to be a hit with more than 7000 fans flocking to the ground to enjoy the practice match played under lights in perfect conditions. But the decision to award the Panthers' the catering had wafted across as a bad smell in the noses of some other clubs. Volunteers from Lavington Panthers Football Netball Club, Lavington Panthers Junior Football Club and Lavington Panthers Cricket Club helped cater for the event. In a financial bonanza for the Panthers' it is estimated that the clubs raised more than $30,000 after expenses. However, the Panthers won't have a monopoly on the catering of future events held at the council owned ground. Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said there will be an expression of interest process to give other clubs and community groups the opportunity to cater. ALSO IN SPORT "We're proud to have been given the opportunity to host the Swans versus Giants AFL pre-season fixture at the recently re-developed Lavington Sports Ground," Zaknich said. "Having just three weeks to prepare for an event of this scale is extremely challenging, and it was not possible to issue a market expression of interest for the catering with such short notice. "Due to tenant clubs of the facility losing the opportunity to cater for two events in 2021 as a result of COVID cancellations, and the time constraints, in fairness the decision was made for the catering for this AFL fixture to be managed by their club. "For future events of this nature, where time permits, all clubs and local community groups will have the opportunity to submit a catering expression of interest." Patrons were forced to line-up for more than 20-minutes for most of the night to purchase food and alcohol. Lavington Panthers Football Netball Club also has the catering rights to the Ovens and Murray grand final when it's played at Lavington Sports Ground. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

