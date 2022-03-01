sport, local-sport,

Exciting Border product Ebony Hoskin is within sight of a state cricket debut. The opening bowler was selected as the 14th player for the NSW Breakers in last week's 50-over game against ACT Meteors, but the match was washed out after only 1.5 overs. Hoskin, who turns 19 later this month, was invited to train with the Breakers as the state's Australian representatives were away with national commitments. "I've learnt that much at the Breakers, in my first session it was holding the bat differently when I'm setting up and what to do in my gather to ensure I utilise my height (173cms) when I'm bowling, utilising my wrist action, there's been a lot of technical issues that will help in the long run," Hoskin offered. "I have felt a lot quicker, I'm not sure if it looks a lot quicker. "I feel like my run up is smoother and everything is fluent." Hoskin played a practice match for the Breakers against ACT last month and while the right-armer went wicketless, she was happy with her form after opening the attack and then bowling in the death overs. The teenager has played for Campbelltown-Camden District in NSW Premier Cricket since late November and is the equal leading wicket-taker with 19 at 12 apiece, despite playing two less matches than fellow leader Samantha Devlin. IN OTHER NEWS: And it's that stunning form which has resulted in Hoskin winning selection for ACT-Country NSW to contest the under 19 National Championships in Adelaide from April 7-14.

